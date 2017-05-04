Heap raises $27M to 'make data useful...

Heap raises $27M to 'make data useful for everyone'

Co-founder and CEO Matin Movassate told me Heap's vision is to "make data useful for everyone." Normally, according to Movassate , anyone who wants to ask an analytics-related question has to talk to an engineer about adding the right tracking code, then wait for the data to come in, then talk to an analyst to run queries on that data.

