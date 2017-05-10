HealthReveal Tops Off Series A Fundin...

HealthReveal Tops Off Series A Funding with Northwell Ventures

Northwell joins GE Ventures, Greycroft Partners and Flare Capital Partners in investing and deploying digital health solution to combat chronic disease )--HealthReveal, a healthcare technology company that anticipates and mitigates adverse medical events for individuals with chronic disease, announced today a strategic investment by Northwell Ventures contributing to the Series A funding of $11.3 million. The Series A round was led by GE Ventures and joined by Greycroft Partners and Flare Capital Partners.

