Guardant Health adds $360 million to its war chest

Guardant Health , a four-year-old, Redwood City, Ca.-based biotech company that sells blood tests to track and potentially detect cancer, has raised a whopping $360 million from investors, bringing its total funding to $550 million. SoftBank led the round, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, OrbiMed, 8VC, numerous funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price, and Temasek, among others.

