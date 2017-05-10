Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Additional Series A Financing from GV

"This financing is a testament to the great potential of our unique approach to treating serious diseases by modulating gene regulatory targets," said Robert J. Gould, Ph.D., Fulcrum's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thankful for the support of our investors as we continue to progress our lead programs in Fragile X and FSHD and work toward our goal of bringing a new generation of life-changing therapies to patients and families in need."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.