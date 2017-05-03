France Emerges as VC Dealmaker for Al...

France Emerges as VC Dealmaker for Alternative to Nuclear Energy 2 hours ago

Read more: Bloomberg

Three French companies have emerged as the most prolific venture capital dealmakers for new energy technologies as the country starts to seek out low-polluting alternatives for its aging nuclear reactors. Engie SA, Demeter Partners SA and Total SA participated in more green-energy deals than any other venture capital firms last year, according to the most recent data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

