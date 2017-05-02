Fornova Raises $17m in Series B Round from Deutsche Telekom Capital...
Fornova Raises $17m in Series B Round from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners , Waypoint Capital and JAL Ventures to Accelerate Adoption of its Intelligence-Based Technology for Hotels Fornova Raises $17m in Series B Round from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners , Waypoint Capital and JAL Ventures to Accelerate Adoption of its Intelligence-Based Technology for Hotels series B financing round to further accelerate the growth of its disruptive market intelligence and market visibility solutions for hotels worldwide. The Series B round was led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners , with participation from Waypoint Capital and existing investor JAL Ventures.
