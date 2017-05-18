FleetZoo startup wins Rollins competi...

FleetZoo startup wins Rollins competition

The Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business named FleetZoo the 2017 winner of its annual Venture Plan Competition, where start-ups battled for funding and mentorship before the Central Florida region's top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. FleetZoo is an all-in-one planning and optimization software as a service platform for fleet operators for HVAC, pest control and landscaping business, as well as city governments.

