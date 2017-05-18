FleetZoo startup wins Rollins competition
The Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business named FleetZoo the 2017 winner of its annual Venture Plan Competition, where start-ups battled for funding and mentorship before the Central Florida region's top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. FleetZoo is an all-in-one planning and optimization software as a service platform for fleet operators for HVAC, pest control and landscaping business, as well as city governments.
