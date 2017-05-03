First black astronaut to perform spacewalk delivers speech at TSC

Walter Ulrich, former CEO of the Houston Technology Center, emcees a presentation at the Texas southmost College Arts Center on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The presentation headlined keynote speaker Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr., a former astronaut and physician who was the first African-American man to walk in space during a mission to the MIR Space Station.

