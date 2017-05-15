Evernote's cofounder has a new AI ven...

Evernote's cofounder has a new AI venture fund called 'All Turtles'

Phil Libin, the cofounder and former CEO of note-taking app Evernote, has launched a new venture capital fund called All Turtles in San Francisco, The Financial Times reports . Instead of backing companies like normal VCs, Libin reportedly wants to back "products" as he believes entrepreneurs shouldn't have to start a new company each time they want to try a new idea.

