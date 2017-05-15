Evernote's cofounder has a new AI venture fund called 'All Turtles'
Phil Libin, the cofounder and former CEO of note-taking app Evernote, has launched a new venture capital fund called All Turtles in San Francisco, The Financial Times reports . Instead of backing companies like normal VCs, Libin reportedly wants to back "products" as he believes entrepreneurs shouldn't have to start a new company each time they want to try a new idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC