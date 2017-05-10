Edico Genome Raises $22M in Series B ...

Edico Genome Raises $22M in Series B Financing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Scientific Computing/Instrument.

Edico Genome announced today it has raised $22 million in a Series B financing to expand market adoption and product development of its DRAGENa platform, an end-to-end solution for analysis of next-generation sequencing data. New investor Dell Technologies Capital, the venture arm of Dell Technologies, led the round and all existing investors participated, including Qualcomm Ventures, Axon Ventures and life sciences industry executive Greg Lucier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific Computing/Instrument..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC