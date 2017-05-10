Edico Genome Raises $22M in Series B Financing

Edico Genome announced today it has raised $22 million in a Series B financing to expand market adoption and product development of its DRAGENa platform, an end-to-end solution for analysis of next-generation sequencing data. New investor Dell Technologies Capital, the venture arm of Dell Technologies, led the round and all existing investors participated, including Qualcomm Ventures, Axon Ventures and life sciences industry executive Greg Lucier.

