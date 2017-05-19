Draper University Offers Scholarships to Increase Diversity

As a huge proponent of this program, and as a graduate myself, I am so excited to share this information; in an effort to increase diversity, Draper University is currently offering scholarships to women and minority students. They've reached out to me for help, so I'm here to spread the word about this incredible program: if you are a woman or a person of color with entrepreneurial aspirations, this opportunity is for you.

