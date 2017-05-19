Draper University Offers Scholarships to Increase Diversity
As a huge proponent of this program, and as a graduate myself, I am so excited to share this information; in an effort to increase diversity, Draper University is currently offering scholarships to women and minority students. They've reached out to me for help, so I'm here to spread the word about this incredible program: if you are a woman or a person of color with entrepreneurial aspirations, this opportunity is for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC