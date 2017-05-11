Digital coins let tech startups ditch...

Digital coins let tech startups ditch VCs as ICOs proliferate

It's too late to invest in Airbnb Inc. but a company that bills itself as the Airbnb of cloud computer storage is raising cash -- and anyone with an Internet connection can get in on the action. Storj Labs Inc. is selling digital coins at 50 cents apiece to raise $30 million in an early stage financing round.

Chicago, IL

