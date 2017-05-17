CrowdStrike Closes $100 Million Series D Financing Round
CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint protection, today announced that the company has completed a $100 million Series D financing round, led by existing investor Accel. Other CrowdStrike investors CapitalG and Warburg Pincus are also participating in this round, along with new investor March Capital Partners and Telstra, a CrowdStrike customer.
