Corporate Venture Capital Experiencing Robust Growth but Facing...

Despite a huge renaissance in corporate venture capital that has swept through almost every industry, CVC programs are bumping up against historical problems that could eventually impact their survival if unaddressed, Bell Mason Group says in a report released today. BMG , which analyzes corporate venture capital, collaborated with James Mawson, head of leading CVC publisher and data provider Global Corporate Venturing in interviewing 30 CVC programs that invested actively between 2012 and 2016 across industry sectors.

