Comcast Rejected Funding Days Before Doomed Fyre Festival
In the days before the Fyre Festival collapsed into chaos on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, the venture capital arm of media giant Comcast Corp. opted not to invest as much as $25 million in the event's organizer, Fyre Media Inc., according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
