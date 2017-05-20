China's - precision medicine' plans get lift from new genomics funding

Mainland's China's bid to become a superpower in the nascent field of precision medicine took another step forward this week after genomics information specialist WuXi NextCode, part of Shanghai-based pharmaceutical and technology group WuXi AppTec, closed a US$75 million Series B funding round. Yunfeng Capital, a Chinese private equity firm co-founded by Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma Yun, and Singapore investment company Temasek, led the new financing, according to a statement on Tuesday from WuXi NextCode.

