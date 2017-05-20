China's - precision medicine' plans get lift from new genomics funding
Mainland's China's bid to become a superpower in the nascent field of precision medicine took another step forward this week after genomics information specialist WuXi NextCode, part of Shanghai-based pharmaceutical and technology group WuXi AppTec, closed a US$75 million Series B funding round. Yunfeng Capital, a Chinese private equity firm co-founded by Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma Yun, and Singapore investment company Temasek, led the new financing, according to a statement on Tuesday from WuXi NextCode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC