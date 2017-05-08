China Now Has More Than 100 Tech Unic...

China Now Has More Than 100 Tech Unicorns

The mythical unicorn is no fantasy in China, which now boasts over 100 unicorns according to latest data from China Money Network. The influential investment news service today provided an updated list of 102 unicorns in China , as well as the top venture capital funds pouring money into these behemoths.

