China-Backed Fund Raises $500 Million...

China-Backed Fund Raises $500 Million for U.S. and EU Startups

A venture capital firm backed by the Chinese government is aiming to invest up to $500 million into U.S. and European technology startups. Silk Ventures, which has offices in Silicon Valley, London, Shenzhen, and Beijing, will put a particular focus on fintech, artificial intelligence, medical technologies and startups specializing in related sciences.

