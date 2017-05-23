Cee VC funding soars

In 2016, start-ups in the region raised a 177 million - not much compared to Europe and Israel's a 4.5 billion of VC investment last year - but significantly up on 2012's CEE VC investment of a 15 million. In 2016, start-ups in the region raised a 177 million - not much compared to,Europe and Israel's a 4.5 billion of VC investment last year - but significantly up on 2012's CEE VC investment of a 15 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.