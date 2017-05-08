Cannabis Industry Has Already Raised Over $730 Million In 2017
The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, showing signs of expansion across the board. In fact, 2017 has seen marijuana-related companies raise more than $733 million in the first four months of the year, Viridian Capital Advisors Vice President Harrison Phillips told Benzinga in a recent chat.
