Cannabis Industry Has Already Raised Over $730 Million In 2017

20 hrs ago

The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, showing signs of expansion across the board. In fact, 2017 has seen marijuana-related companies raise more than $733 million in the first four months of the year, Viridian Capital Advisors Vice President Harrison Phillips told Benzinga in a recent chat.

