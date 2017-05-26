Boulder-based kombucha company double...

Boulder-based kombucha company doubles its size, launches Series A round

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

Locally made kombucha startup Rowdy Mermaid is undergoing a growth spurt, doubling in size after just a few months, raising six-figures in venture capital and now seeking a Series A of $2 million. Boulder-based Rowdy Mermaid is undergoing rapid growth, and is launching its first Series A round of funding to keep up.

Chicago, IL

