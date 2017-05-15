Billionaire Steve Cohen hired 2 inves...

Billionaire Steve Cohen hired 2 investors from the CIA's secretive VC fund for a new Palo Alto of...

Billionaire Steve Cohen has opened a Palo Alto office to invest in early-stage companies focused on big data and machine learning, and he has hired two people who invested on behalf of the CIA. The two men leading the effort are Daniel Gwak and Sri Chandrasekar, who previously worked at In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm that is mostly funded by the Central Intelligence Agency.

