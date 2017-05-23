Battle hardened eastern European tech entrepreneurs draw global interest

PRAGUE: Tech entrepreneurs in central and southeastern European, many of whom already have experience of launching their own businesses, are now having more success at enticing global investors the second time around. Until recently, the region's tech start-up scene was stagnant, failing to rank among Europe's top dozen countries for investment and lagging western and northern European countries, as well as decades-old tech hub Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.