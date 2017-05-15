Bain Capital Ventures to fund 'angel'...

Bain Capital Ventures to fund 'angel' investors

A well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm is taking an unusual approach to technology investing by giving millions of dollars to other investors, rather than to startups themselves. Bain Capital Ventures, which has backed companies including LinkedIn and DocuSign, said on Tuesday it will start investing in "angel" investors - early-stage investors who are often the first source of capital for startups, providing a relatively small amount of money.

