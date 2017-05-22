Bain Capital Ventures Hires Annis Steiner to Lead Marketing
Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital affiliate of Bain Capital, today announced that it has hired marketing veteran Annis Steiner as the firm's vice president of marketing. Steiner will be responsible for driving marketing strategy and execution - from branding and messaging to content, events and thought leadership - designed to expand the firm's network of current and future founders.
