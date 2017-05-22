Bain Capital raises $720 million for ...

Bain Capital raises $720 million for life sciences fund

Read more: Reuters

Private equity firm Bain Capital LP said on Tuesday it had raised $720 million for its first investment fund focused exclusively on the life sciences sector. The fund will give Bain the ammunition to focus on targeted investments at a time when the life sciences industry seeks more capital to fund its expansion.

