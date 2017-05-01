Baidu Capital Said to Lead Investment...

Baidu Capital Said to Lead Investment in China's Uber for Trucks

6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Truck Alliance Inc. , an Uber-type service for trucks in China known as Huochebang, is near an agreement to raise about $156 million, people familiar with the matter said. The investment will be led by Baidu Capital, the investment arm of China's largest search engine, and could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

