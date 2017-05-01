Backup and Recovery Startup Rubrik Raises Funds at $1.3B Valuation
Rubrik, a maker of data backup and recovery software, said it raised $180 million, valuing the startup at $1.3 billion. The investment round was led by Institutional Venture Partners and also included funds from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners.
