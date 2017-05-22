AudioCure Pharma GmbH appoints Dr. Re...

AudioCure Pharma GmbH appoints Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

AudioCure recently secured funding of about 9 million euros from Austrian MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, German investor High-Tech Gruenderfonds and private investors in a Series A financing round Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen , the newly appointed CEO of AudioCure Pharma GmbH, takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, founder of the company, who continues as CSO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC