AudioCure Pharma GmbH appoints Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO

AudioCure recently secured funding of about 9 million euros from Austrian MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, German investor High-Tech Gruenderfonds and private investors in a Series A financing round Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen , the newly appointed CEO of AudioCure Pharma GmbH, takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, founder of the company, who continues as CSO.

