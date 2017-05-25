Apax Funds complete sale of stake in ...

Apax Funds complete sale of stake in Garda World Security Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WebWire

Apax Partners LLP announced today that a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax has completed the sale of its remaining shares of the parent company of Garda World Security Corporation , one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services providers. The stake has been acquired by Stephan Cretier, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld, along with certain members of management and an entity held by investment funds affiliated with Rhone Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 281,322,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC