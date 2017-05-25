Apax Funds complete sale of stake in Garda World Security Corporation

Apax Partners LLP announced today that a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax has completed the sale of its remaining shares of the parent company of Garda World Security Corporation , one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services providers. The stake has been acquired by Stephan Cretier, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld, along with certain members of management and an entity held by investment funds affiliated with Rhone Capital.

