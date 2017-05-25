Apax Funds complete sale of stake in Garda World Security Corporation
Apax Partners LLP announced today that a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax has completed the sale of its remaining shares of the parent company of Garda World Security Corporation , one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services providers. The stake has been acquired by Stephan Cretier, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld, along with certain members of management and an entity held by investment funds affiliated with Rhone Capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC