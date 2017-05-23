Anaconda BioMed Secures 15 Million Eu...

Anaconda BioMed Secures 15 Million Euro In Series A Financing Led By And

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

Anaconda Biomed, a pre-clinical stage medical device company focused on the development of the next generation of neuro-thrombectomy systems for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke , today announces it has closed a Series A financing of , Co-Founder and CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "Furthermore, the addition of Josep L. and Claudio to our Board will strengthen the extensive operational and financial expertise available to our management team."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC