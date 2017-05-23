Anaconda BioMed Secures 15 Million Euro In Series A Financing Led By And
Anaconda Biomed, a pre-clinical stage medical device company focused on the development of the next generation of neuro-thrombectomy systems for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke , today announces it has closed a Series A financing of , Co-Founder and CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "Furthermore, the addition of Josep L. and Claudio to our Board will strengthen the extensive operational and financial expertise available to our management team."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC