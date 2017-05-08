An Oxford uni grad has become the UK's youngest female VC partner
Katie Leviten has been appointed to general partner at JamJar Investments, the venture capital company set up by the founders of Innocent Drinks. At 29-years-old, JamJar Investments claims that Leviten is the youngest female VC partner in the UK, and possibly even Europe.
