Amazon Web Services Changed the Way VCs Fund Startups

Harvard Business School

As cloud technologies allow startups to build companies faster and cheaper than ever before, venture capitalists are rethinking who and how many companies they finance, according to recent research. Enter the era of "spray and pay," where venture firms over the last decade have seeded more firms than previously, but with less upfront investment of time and money.

