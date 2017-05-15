Advent and Shanghai Pharma consider r...

Advent and Shanghai Pharma consider rival bid for Stada -Bloomberg

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday. Advent and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals are discussing a potential bid of about 70 euros a share, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

