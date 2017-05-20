Aberdeen Confident of Holding Onto Scottish Widows Assets
Martin Gilbert, chief executive officer at Aberdeen Asset Management, discusses the progress of the company's merger and impact on investors. He speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
