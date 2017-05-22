Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Uk Sells 2,825,770 Shares of Icici Bank Ltd
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,345 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,825,770 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC