A study found VCs talk about women entrepreneurs much more negatively than men

Swedish researchers observing government venture capitalists over a year found that they described female and male investors quite differently , and not in a good way. According to the researchers' account in the Harvard Business Review , male entrepreneurs tended to get lots of positive language about their "potential."

