A startup that wants to build an early-warning system for cancer just raised $360 million
Guardant Health, a startup that wants to make cancer testing as simple as taking a blood test , just raised $360 million. The round was led by SoftBank Group, along with other investors that had previously funded Guardant, including Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital.
