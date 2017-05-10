A startup that wants to build an earl...

A startup that wants to build an early-warning system for cancer just raised $360 million

Guardant Health, a startup that wants to make cancer testing as simple as taking a blood test , just raised $360 million. The round was led by SoftBank Group, along with other investors that had previously funded Guardant, including Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

