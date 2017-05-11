A Chat With Startup Kingmaker Y Combi...

A Chat With Startup Kingmaker Y Combinator

Y Combinator partner and Silicon Valley veteran Tim Brady discusses the dawn of Yahoo, and breaks down the YC accelerator and investment process in a constantly evolving tech landscape. . Founded in 2005, YC was born in the midst of a second wave of Silicon Valley innovation built on software and the application economy, helping launch Software-as-a-Service companies from Gusto to PagerDuty .

