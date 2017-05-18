a a 2 billion European investment fun...

a a 2 billion European investment fund has stopped giving money to Uk tech startups because of Br...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The European Investment Fund has committed almost A 2 billion to UK-based VC firms, and is seen as an "anchor" investor in new funds. UK VCs are worried that the potential loss of EIF funding will have a "significant" impact on their ability to raise money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC