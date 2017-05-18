5 Ways to Take Advantage of Corporate Venture Capital
Entrepreneurs have multiple sources of funding when they seek their first outside capital: friends and family, professional angels, venture capital funds and crowdfunding platforms. One type of funding, which is sometimes overlooked and which can be quite powerful, is corporate venture funds.
