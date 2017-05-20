2017 IPO Prospects: Uber And Lyft Hav...

2017 IPO Prospects: Uber And Lyft Have Miles To Go Before They List

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Ride-sharing app Uber appears to excel in how to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, the company was accused of turning a blind eye to sexual harassment in the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC