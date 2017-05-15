2,677,002 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC
Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,677,002 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC