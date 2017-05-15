2,677,002 Shares in Limelight Network...

2,677,002 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,677,002 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000.

