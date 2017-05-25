11 VCs Interested in Indian Startups ...

11 VCs Interested in Indian Startups - Sramana Mitra

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sramana Mitra on Strategy

Indian entrepreneurs should listen to this set of podcasts to get into the minds of investors who offer invaluable insights. Naren Gupta, Nexus Ventures - As a co-founder of a firm with an excellent track record of investing in the Silicon Valley - India corridor, but with a global market point of view, Naren shares his insights, nuggets, and interesting wisdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC