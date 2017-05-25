11 VCs Interested in Indian Startups - Sramana Mitra
Indian entrepreneurs should listen to this set of podcasts to get into the minds of investors who offer invaluable insights. Naren Gupta, Nexus Ventures - As a co-founder of a firm with an excellent track record of investing in the Silicon Valley - India corridor, but with a global market point of view, Naren shares his insights, nuggets, and interesting wisdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC