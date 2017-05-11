11 PIOs in Forbes's list of best venture capitalists5 min ago

New York, May 14 Eleven Indian-American investors feature in Forbes magazine's annual list of the 100 best venture capitalists who are behind some of the highest- returning investments in the technology sphere. The 'Midas 2017' comprises 100 best venture capitalists in the world, taking into account a five-year look-back at a partner's portfolio, with exits by IPO or acquisition of USD 200 million or more and private holdings that raised money at valuations of USD 400 million or more over that time period.

