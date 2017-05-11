11 PIOs in Forbes's list of best vent...

11 PIOs in Forbes's list of best venture capitalists5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

New York, May 14 Eleven Indian-American investors feature in Forbes magazine's annual list of the 100 best venture capitalists who are behind some of the highest- returning investments in the technology sphere. The 'Midas 2017' comprises 100 best venture capitalists in the world, taking into account a five-year look-back at a partner's portfolio, with exits by IPO or acquisition of USD 200 million or more and private holdings that raised money at valuations of USD 400 million or more over that time period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC