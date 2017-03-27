VN startup outlook continues to shine

HA Na I - Despite a drop in total dealflow, 2016 was a vibrant investment year for Vietnamese startups, according to a recent Topica Founder Institute report. Deal count was down 25 per cent year-on-year from 67 to 50 last year.

