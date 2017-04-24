Venture capitalists could be 'crowded out' by Crown company, says industry body
RocketLab is one of the Kiwi companies that has attracted venture capital from overseas, raising $210m from funds that include Chicago's Promus Ventures. A storm is brewing over whether the Government should continue to support the venture capital industry in its funding of fledgling Kiwi firms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC