Venture capital funding stays slow and steady for Tampa Bay area, Florida startups
Dr. Bill Kerr serves as CEO of the Tampa startup company Avalon Healthcare Solutions, which helps control the costs of diagnostic lab tests. Avalon received nearly $30 million in venture capital funding in the first quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Mon
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC