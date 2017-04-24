Venture capital firm launches in Charleston
Good Growth Capital , a venture capital firm, has launched in Charleston with the goal of raising $20 million to invest in startups, according to a news release. South Carolina has long struggled to raise enough early and later-stage funding for startups, spurring entrepreneurs to seek funding from other tech hubs, including Silicon Valley and Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC