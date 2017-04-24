Venture capital enthusiasm for fintec...

Venture capital enthusiasm for fintech startups is shifting to Europe

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Years of hype that led to high valuations, concerns over high loan losses among online lenders and industry scandals such as Lending Club Corp falsifying loan documentation , has resulted in a slowdown for the U.S. market, say investors. Meanwhile, younger markets with a less complex regulatory regime and fewer failed startups to deter investors are attracting more dollars.

